Face palm! Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri just compares his show to Game Of Thrones

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama series Naagin 3 is ruling the TRP charts. Thanks to the ensemble cast and the twists and turns in the tale, the show is surely worth a watch. But anyone comparing it to Game of Thrones is making a mockery of themselves. And that’s what Pearl V Puri, who plays Mahir on the show just did.

A GOT fanatic can understand the pain when an Indian show is compared to Naagin 3. So it’s quite clear that Pearl is not a fan of GOT. Otherwise why will he say, “Naagin is gripping and convincing in its storytelling. It can well be compared to international shows. It’s on par with say, a Game Of Thrones”? The actor said this while retorting to the show’s content being termed as regressive.

He added that naagins do exist. “I’ve not seen a naagin in real life. But, I have experienced paranormal activities as a child. When I was seven, I sensed ghosts around me. Everything exists, it’s all about what you believe in. I believe naagins exist. If one believes there is God, then there must be a devil too,” he was further quoted.

We really don’t know how fans of GOT will react to Pearl’s statements. After all, Game Of Thrones is a cult series and venerated by fans worldwide. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates!