Fake Akshay Kumar video goes viral but here's the real deal

The current topic of discussion in Bollywood is the ongoing Tanushree Dutta and Nata Patekar controversy. While many big stars from the fraternity (including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Twinkle Khanna) have come out in the open and supported the actress, there are many (like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan) that have gone silent over the whole case and are avoiding commenting on the same. One such shocking video doing rounds on the social media is Akshay Kumar avoiding to comment on the Tanushree-Nana controversy. But hold on, IT’S FAKE!

The tweet was deleted by the original uploader after it faced the wrath of Akki's fans.

Clearly, the video was a doctored one where the question related to the ongoing controversy was added with Akshay’s reply to a question which was asked months ago, in June. Here have a look at the original video.

The original video is from an event to launch an anti-cancer product Svarn Sathi, a nutraceutical, under the Centre’s Swasth Bharat initiative. At the event, the reporter asked Akshay about him teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan after nine long years and Akshay, who was the chief guest at the event, didn’t want the focus to move away from the social cause and wisely chose to ignore the question. He replied that the person should attend another press conference. Even verified account fell for the doctored video.

Clearly, one mischievous fan who wants to Akshay to be the target has doctored the video as Akshay is currently working with Nana Patekar in his forthcoming film, Housefull 4, directed by Farah Khan. Akshay Kumar has yet to attend any press conferences regarding Housefull 4.