Falguni N’ Shane all set to give Delhi brides a touch of Beyonce!

Shashi Sunny May 14 2019, 10.05 am May 14 2019, 10.05 am

They have dressed many divas right from international names like Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga to our stars, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonakshi Sinha but she would love to dress Oprah Winfrey says designer Falguni kitted in a short black dress with trademark dazzle and shimmer at the newly opened studio in South Delhi. The designers have just shot a rooftop campaign with Jaqueline Fernandes in New York and are now in Delhi for the formal launch of their first flagship store. Done up by Seetu Kohli with an amalgamation of Jaipur architecture in Parisienne colours, with the latest couture range in stunning pastels with sparkle and shimmer the store is likely to be the go-to haute spot for finicky of brides.

Falguni says, “For Delhi, we were waiting for a large enough space to be available where a bride could come with her entire family entourage and not be cramped for space as she tries out elaborate outfits. I wanted it to be like a Paris couture experience. And here we are.”

The big party to celebrate the store is being planned for August reveals Falguni adding that close friends like Kalyani Chawla and Tanisha Mohan have already checked it out and wedding orders from families like Thapars, Radia and Yadavs are coming in. “Delhi brides want to dress up elaborately while Mumbaikars are more chilled and cooler. I just had a bride here who told me ‘just make me look like Beyonce!’ One thing though, brides in Delhi are careful about how much cleavage they show!” chuckles Falguni.