Fancy spin-offs of Shape of Water and Lady Bird? That’s what the director wants

Hollywood is known to overdo its sequel game. Die Hard, Ice Age, Fast and Furious and others bore the fruits of it. But the sequel game has never really been tried on Oscar nominations as it is believed that award worthy films are created once and their magic can never really be recreated with sequels. However, this year’s award winning directors are considering spin-offs of their creations though not in the same way. Directors of Shape of Water and Lady Bird shared that they would not mind spin-offs albeit in a different form.

Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro did hold imaginations of a TV spin-off for the film, "The TV spinoff would be the strangest version of The Odd Couple ever," he said adding that Elisa's fish-man boyfriend (Doug Jones) would make it unique. "It'd be a Seinfeld-like comedy with two apartments next to each other and the nosy neighbor who keeps breaking in through the door constantly on this creature. It would be the strangest sitcom in the history of mankind,” reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig too toyed with the idea of a spin-off but for her it won’t be based on her film protagonist Saoirse Ronan’s character but her acting coach priest Father Leviatch who encouraged his students to cry out with emotion. "I would want to do an entire movie about Father Leviatch. I'm interested in building cinematic worlds in a lateral way. I'm interested in every character in the movie, and that was due to such great actors who drew such compelling characters with the smallest brush strokes,” said the director.

Seeing support characters from these films getting dedicated plots will be refreshing and interesting to watch at the same time.