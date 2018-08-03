home/ entertainment
Fanney Khan: Bollywood celebs applaud this Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao starrer

Fanney Khan: Bollywood celebs applaud this Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao starrer

First published: August 03, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Updated: August 03, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

After decades, Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor have come together for a film and the outcome, of course, has to be phenomenal.  Fanney Khan staring these two along with Rajkummar Rao has recently made it to the theatres and going by the reviews coming in, we can say that it is a hit. At least among the celebrities.

Stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Fixit, Milap Zaveri and many others have tweeted lauding the efforts put in by the entire cast and crew of Fanney Khan.

Fanney Khan is a story of a taxi driver played by Anil Kapoor who wants her daughter to be a star singer just like Aishwarya Rai who plays the role of an established singer in the film. Pihu Sand plays Anil Kapoor's daughter in the film who is a victim of body shaming. Rajkummar Rao is Anil Kapoor's best friend who helps him in every given way.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Abhishek Bachchan #Aishwarya Rai #Anil Kapoor #Bollywood #Entertainment #fanney khan #Madhuri Fixit #milap zaveri #Pihu Sand #Rajkummar Rao

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All