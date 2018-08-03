Fanney Khan: Bollywood celebs applaud this Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao starrer

After decades, Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor have come together for a film and the outcome, of course, has to be phenomenal. Fanney Khan staring these two along with Rajkummar Rao has recently made it to the theatres and going by the reviews coming in, we can say that it is a hit. At least among the celebrities.

Stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Fixit, Milap Zaveri and many others have tweeted lauding the efforts put in by the entire cast and crew of Fanney Khan.

Wishing the entire team of #FanneyKhan the best👍@AnilKapoor you are the heart of the film with superb performances by everyone! Good luck guys 💕@RajkummarRao #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @divyadutta25 @RakeyshOmMehra @AtulManjrekar — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 3, 2018

Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes.🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2018

@AnilKapoor Sir what a heart warming performance.Hats off to you.@RajkummarRao and team #FanneyKhan all the best to you guys. — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) August 3, 2018

#FanneyKhan shows once again what a brilliant and exemplary actor @AnilKapoor is! Aishwarya is lovely! @RajkummarRao as usual u r flawless! Congrats Bhushan sir and @TSeries on A film with heart. — Milap (@zmilap) August 2, 2018

My Dearest friend @AnilKapoor !! Here is Wishing you and the entire team of #FanneyKhan a great success on its release today. The film has an amazing vibe and I am sure it will spread its magic on the audiences. Jai Ho.👍🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/q0uQYDNPEy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 3, 2018

Fanney Khan is a story of a taxi driver played by Anil Kapoor who wants her daughter to be a star singer just like Aishwarya Rai who plays the role of an established singer in the film. Pihu Sand plays Anil Kapoor's daughter in the film who is a victim of body shaming. Rajkummar Rao is Anil Kapoor's best friend who helps him in every given way.