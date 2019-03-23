Fans are super kicked for Mahesh Babu's wax statue's launch event

Ever since a new wax idol of Mahesh Babu was announced to be placed in Madame Tussauds - Singapore, the superstar’s fans have been extremely delighted. What's so special about this wax figure is that it will be flown all the way from Singapore and will be placed in Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad on March 25th for a day. This is the first time that Madame Tussauds would be organising a prestigious event outside Singapore; the wax figure will be flown back to the Madame Tussauds museum after the event.

Such events usually have restricted entries for fans and outsiders, as they are filled with stars and VIPs. But this time around, it is going to be an event dedicated to Mahesh’s fans; of course, the regional, national and international press have been invited for this grand launch. Soon after the big announcement about this event, the organisers received thousands of messages from Mahesh’s fans (through social media) asking if they could also join and be a part of this lavish event.

A set of specially skilled fans were selected by Mahesh Babu’s official fans team and Madame Tussauds, through sketching contests and other interesting initiatives. After Mahesh Babu unveils his wax idol on Monday, this select group of his fans, who came out with the best artwork of Mahesh Babu that looks just like the wax idol, will get an opportunity to take selfies with the wax idol till 6 PM.

This one-of-a-kind wax statue launch event will be telecasted live in all the platforms (television and web). March 25th promises to be memorable. We can’t wait!