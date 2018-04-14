Farah Khan reveals a time when Shah Rukh Khan bunked work

For superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his sense of discipline precedes his star aura. The actor is highly respected for his professionalism which keeps his shoots on time. However, there seems to have been one glitch by the actor in the past. This was revealed by his long standing choreographer turned director friend Farah Khan.

Khan had apparently not turned up for shoot one fine day during Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. Farah Khan revealed the reasons was cold feet. In Dil Se’s iconic song Jiya Jale, Shah Rukh was missing from once sequence because he said he had gone missing. The picturesque waterfall sequence where then debutant Priety Zinta dances with a rainbow in the background was supposed to have Shah Rukh in it as well. "When we were shooting in Kerala for Jiya Jale, I told Shah Rukh that we are doing a sequence at the waterfall and I am going to make you wear a white dhoti and make you come out of the water," Mid-day reported Farah saying.

This instruction was enough for Shah Rukh to skip the shoot. While it is not certain what could have scared Shah Rukh for he is seen doing several water sequence in the song, the tale stands true in the video.

Priety Zinta had to step in to do the sequence. Farah jokingly later added, “Of course, I was joking with him; but that's the first time in 25 years that he didn't land up for a shoot. He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala. If you go back and see the song, Preity Zinta is alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shah Rukh did not turn up.”

We understand that Shah Rukh is celebrated for his staunch professionalism but even the best have their bad days. As for Priety dancing in front of the waterfall alone, fans have zero complains.