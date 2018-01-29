Farah Khans choreography to touch Zingaat remake for Sairat

Sairat’s remake has already ruffled a lot of feathers and garnered attention with its fresh cast. As the pre-production of the film slowly takes shape, fans have even more reason to rejoice. The DNA reported that producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan have agreed to keep the film’s cult song, Zingaat intact with a few changes.

“Karan and Shashank were both on the same page. They love Zingaat and the song will be something to watch out for,” DNA quoted a source.

The Hindi remake of the hit Marathi film will feature fresh faces, Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor. Like most Bollywood remakes, the film will not go without Bollywood’s glitzy touch. Zingaat will see a remake with its base music remaining the same but Hindi lyrics added to sync with the groovy music. However, the real change will be to see the original free-style dancing by actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thorar given Bollywood choreography. The remake will even have a trademark step created by none other than director and choreographer Farah Khan herself.

“Karan made one call to her and she immediately agreed. Unlike the original, where the song was a freestyle dance number, Farah will choreograph some signature moves for the Hindi version. Ishaan and Janhvi are terrific dancers so it will be great to see them groove together,” added the source. The song which was recently shot in the city even saw its creators take their excitement to social media.

The movie is set to hit the screens on July 20 this year.