Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt and others use their clout to draw support for Kerala flood victims

First published: August 17, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Updated: August 17, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Kerala is submerged in water. They are calling it century's worst deluge. From bad to worse, floods in Kerala are making the life of citizens a living hell. More than 137 dead and crops worth lakhs destroyed due to heavy rains, Kerala is living its nightmare. The rescue operations are on and the army is doing everything possible to help those in need.  Quite a few celebrities too have come out in support of those who are suffering in Kerala floods. They may not be physically present for help but are sharing helpline numbers via social media in order to spread awareness.

Stars like Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Choudry, Anushka Sharma and many others have done their bit via Twitter.

Good to know that some are putting social media to good use.

As of now, 52 teams of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and NDRF  are putting up a brave stance pulling the rescue operation. Many NGOs have come forward to help as well.

