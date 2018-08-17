Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt and others use their clout to draw support for Kerala flood victims

Kerala is submerged in water. They are calling it century's worst deluge. From bad to worse, floods in Kerala are making the life of citizens a living hell. More than 137 dead and crops worth lakhs destroyed due to heavy rains, Kerala is living its nightmare. The rescue operations are on and the army is doing everything possible to help those in need. Quite a few celebrities too have come out in support of those who are suffering in Kerala floods. They may not be physically present for help but are sharing helpline numbers via social media in order to spread awareness.

Stars like Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Choudry, Anushka Sharma and many others have done their bit via Twitter.

The devastation caused in Kerala by the floods is gut-wrenching. Whatever we can do, we must. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/jg8lxDRVaC — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 16, 2018

Gods own country, Kerala is in the midst of it’s most scary flooding ever.Immense humanitarian work by many locals and volunteers is being done. My heart goes gloomy seeing this bad situation. Do your bit to help them. Here’s all the details.. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/t1VDNL3s7p — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) August 17, 2018

#Kerala needs all of us to join in and help ... pic.twitter.com/guqvtlL92T — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 16, 2018

Have spoken to a few friends and colleagues in #Kerala. It’s worse than any of us think. If you wish to donate now is the time. Now. Thank you. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/AepZzRNnxg — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) August 17, 2018

If you can help please contribute in anyway possible. I was finding how to help out and @Actor_Siddharth tweet helped me find out about the @CMOKerala relief fund. #istandwithkerela pic.twitter.com/VGyrGeKQWv — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 16, 2018

Praying for everyone’s safety in beautiful #Kerala .. We are all helpless in the face of nature but may God give you strength and may the government do its best to provide you with all the support you need🙏🏼 #KeralaFloods @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/IjwStnn6c5 — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) August 16, 2018

Let's come together & support Kerala in this time of massive calamity. Here are the helpline numbers for rescue. My prayers go out to all those people suffering in this time of need! #KeralaSOS #KeralaFloods2018 #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/jLbFi25DhG — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 17, 2018

Good to know that some are putting social media to good use.

As of now, 52 teams of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and NDRF are putting up a brave stance pulling the rescue operation. Many NGOs have come forward to help as well.