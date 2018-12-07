Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar step out of the closet, with matching clothes

Earlier, celebs would want to keep their personal life extremely private. But the trend has changed. Now celebs are so open that they simply walk in and out of events or movie and dinner dates with their alleged partners without giving a damn of the paps. Hand-in-hand and all lovey-dovey, stars no more want to hide their relationships behind curtains. And looks like actor/director Farhan Akhtar has gone to another level to portray his love for girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar on Thursday night was clicked with his lady love walking hand-in-hand. The two didn’t shy away from the shutterbugs and were calm and composed in front of the cameras. While we loved the couple’s attitude, we also couldn’t stop ourselves from noticing their matching outfits. Wearing almost similar jackets with badges on it, Farhan and Shibani put a good style show.

It’s interesting to see how their love life has progressed. Rumours caught fire when Shibani shared a picture on Instagram walking hand-in-hand with Farhan. While Shibani was clearly seen in the picture, Farhan’s back profile gave away his identity.

View this post on Instagram photo cred @anuragrao A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Sep 1, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Later, Farhan officially confirmed the rumors as he shared the same image on his Instagram with a heart emoticon and rest as we say is history.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Oct 14, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT

And since then the couple hasn’t shied away from holding hands and coming in front of the shutterbugs as it was recently seen at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai reception.

With the wedding season on in Bollywood, don’t be surprised if this couple too decides to take their relationship to another level.