Farhan Akhtar makes a strong statement for Modi-haters

Farhan Akhtar is a man of many talents with one of them being raising his voice when the situation demands. The actor is known to make strong comments on women’s issues in specific but isn’t shy of voicing his take whenever needed. Naturally when Wednesday saw self-styled godman Asaram Bapu sentenced to life term jail for raping a minor in 2013, the actor put across a strong advice against people sharing pictures of bapu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A detour from the usual call for rebellion.

So, Asaram is a child rapist. And he has been found guilty. Good.



But can people please stop sharing images of him with PM Modi. Patronising him before he was exposed to be a pervert is no crime.



Let’s be fair and give him the benefit of doubt that he, like us, did not know. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 25, 2018

The actor at first accepted that after the conviction, Bapu is a rapist but that should be no reason for everyone to share pictures of the godman with the Prime Minister. The actor even gives a soft blow to the PM saying he patronized him before he was revealed to be ‘pervert’. Despite him being a rapist, he seems to be in support of the PM and refuses to allow any blasphemy targeted against him by circulating pictures of the two together.

Asaram and two other convicted in the case’s sentencing comes at a time when the recent heat in the country generated due to the outrage after the rapes of minors in Unnao and Kathua has been asking for answers from the government. The government has been pressurized due to the outrage that called for non-politicalisation of the rapes irrespective of the fact that the majority party’s MLA’s stood accused in the case. Farhan’s tweet too makes a call for Asaram’s sentencing to be not read in political colours.