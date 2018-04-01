home/ entertainment
Farhan Akhtar's rock on voice finds place in Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu

First published: March 31, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Updated: March 31, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Farhan Akhtar is Bollywood’s multi-talented kid. Acting, directing, producing, writing, singing he has done them all and surprisingly still finds new things to do. The latest feather to add to his already overcrowded hat is singing in Telugu. The actor is set to make his Tollywood debut not as an actor or director but as a singer. And he is doing it for none other than Tolly superstar Mahesh Babu’s.

The news was shared by Mahesh Babu himself on Twitter. Extending a warm welcome to Akhtar as he joins the Tolly family, he mentioned Akhtar will be lending his voice in Bharat Ane Nenu. His tweet even attached a video of Akhtar making his song announcement in Telugu, the confidence with which he spoke his short sentence, he seems to fit well into the mold of the new language. He also announced the name of the song he will lend his voice to, I Don’t Know. This will mark the first time he is lending his voice for regional cinema.

important roles. Earlier another song from the film was shared titled 'This is Me', receiving massive response from Mahesh Babu fans. The movie is expected to be released on April 20.

