Father's Day 2018: A look at the sweet memories of Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan with their daddies

While mothers are unconditional in their warmth, dads are the invincible heroes. And no matter how old we grow, the sentiment doesn’t change. It's the same with the Bollywood celebrities, who are quite expressive in their affection for their family. So as the world celebrates Father's Day on June 17, we take a look at some of the sweet memories of Bollywood celebrities with their fathers:

Ranbir Kapoor made his Twitter debut today as a part of the promotions of his upcoming film, Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Since the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is a father-son story, it was apt for Ranbir to join social media on this day and he did surprise his fans by sharing an awkward teenager moment with his dad and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. Here it is:

Since we are talking about Sanju, we will get to see the bond that Sanjay shared with his father, Sunil Dutt. They did share a very strong rapport as Sunil was by Sanjay's side all the times, good and bad.

Karan Johar, who is a father to Yash and Roohi shared an adorable picture with his late father. "I talk to him every day, he is my morning prayer," wrote Karan in the caption. Check out the picture here:

And here is a pic of him with his kids and mom:

My family!❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

Salman Khan has always shared a very strong bond with his father and veteran writer Salim Khan. The veteran is often seen taking a stand for Salman in the most difficult situations in life and coming out as his strongest support system. here's a picture of him with his dad and two brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz:

How adorable is this picture of Anushka Sharma with her dad, Col Ajay Kumar Sharma?

And this one of Amitabh Bachchan planting a kiss on Abhishek's cheek:

Abhishek is a dad too and he is quite protective towards Aaradhya:

Sonam Kapoor has said that she has the "coolest dad ever" and we cannot agree more. The proud father is nothing but praise for his daughters, Sonam and Rhea. We still cannot get over how happy he was on Sonam's wedding day as he danced his heart out.

Words cannot describe the love that Shah Rukh Khan has for his three kids, AbRam, Suhana and Aryan. Time and again, he has shown that his children are everything to him and he will do anything to protect them.

Saif Ali Khan became a father yet again with the birth of Taimur. And it's good to see how he took care of him while Kareena Kapoor Khan was out working. The bond that he shares with his other two children, Sara and Ibrahim is beyond words.

And here is Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Webber with their newborn kids. The couple took the help of surrogacy to bring them into this world.

And here is a picture of Sunny and Daniel with their adopted daughter, Nisha

We wish all the fathers, a very happy fathers day.