Almas Khateeb June 16 2019, 12.51 pm June 16 2019, 12.51 pm

Happy Father's Day! If you're looking for some inspiration as to how you'll be wishing your dad today, fret not as Ganesh Gaitonde can show you. Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Netflix's super hit Sacred Games, Ganesh Gaitonde is ready with a heartfelt message for not one, not two, but three fathers, who all play a pivotal role in his story. While Ganesh’s past with the first two fathers was ascertained in Season 1, the secret behind the third father, Guruji (expertly played by Pankaj Tripathi), will be revealed in the much awaited Season 2, which will drop on Netflix later this year.

View Ganesh Gaitonde wishing all his three fathers a Happy Father's Day right here:

In an earlier interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his role in the web-series, “I don’t think I am repeating myself, or even the characters. We misuse the word repetition. There are actors, who are offered different roles, and yet you can only see them — the actor in it and not the character. I think my portrayal of Dilly (McMafia) is quite different than that of Gaitonde. Gaitonde is so layered, his backstory is a big factor in his complexity.”