FIFA World Cup 2018: Singer Robbie Williams among lead performers at opening ceremony

The year’s biggest sporting event is just a few days away and football fans across the globe are waiting for FIFA World Cup kick off. The tournament, which will be held in Russia over the next 30 days, will see some of the world’s best football teams fight it out for the ultimate trophy. To get the ball rolling, organisers have planned a grand opening ceremony that will witness leading artists from the world of entertainment take on the stage.

Very excited to be returning to Russia to perform at the opening of the @FIFAWorldCup - tune in early on Thursday for an unforgettable show! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/skwCwt21SM — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) June 11, 2018

Singer Robbie Williams will be performing at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow on Thursday. The British pop star will be seen taking the stage alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina for a one-off duet just ahead of the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Brazilian legend Ronaldo, part of the winning teams in 1994 and 2002, will also be entertaining the crowd.

“I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance. I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream. We’d like to invite football and music fans to party with us in Russia, in the stadium, or to tune in their TVs a little earlier for an unforgettable show,” Williams said in a statement on Monday.

The opening ceremony will take place just 30 minutes before the start of the opening match. Calling the match ‘very symbolic’, Ronaldo said, “After so much hard work, suddenly the whole world is gathered in your backyard to celebrate their love for football. I felt that in Brazil four years ago and I am now happy to share this excitement with the Russians as well.”

The ceremony, which will take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, will also have 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists performing. Opera singer Placido Domingo and Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez will be seen performing too.