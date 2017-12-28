Fight between Bollywood and Telugu films in Book My Show’s hit list

It’s the year end and India’s biggest online movie ticket vending website Book My Show has released the list of the biggest box office hits of 2017. While the list had the obvious inclusions, it points out to some pretty interesting trends in Indian cinema that the Bollywood industry might be taking note of as cinema in other languages are slowly catching up.

The magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion clinched the number one spot, followed by Golmaal Again, Jolly LLB 2, Raees, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2 and Kaabil.

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai didn’t make it to the list. The list was probably made before TZH was released.

It shows that regional movies, especially Telugu movies, are quickly catching up with the Hindi film industry. As per boxofficeindia.com, almost 34 crore people watched a Bollywood film in 2013 and the number fell to around 23 crore in 2017. These number include the projected number for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Vin Diesel’s Fast And Furious 8 was ranked at number 9, ahead of Hindi Medium and Tubelight. Vijay’s Mersal came in at 10 followed by Thor: Ragnarok, Jai Lava Kusa and Fidaa. The top 20 list also features Khaidi No 150 and DJ.

Telugu and Hindi movies seems to be top contenders at the box-office in the near future. With Telugu movies making tremendous leaps, Bollywood needs to up its game.