Film federation steps in to help release Rajinikanth’s Kaala in Karnataka

Superstar Rajinikanth’s film Kaala has been in troubled waters for a long time. After being delayed due to the strikes in the Telugu film industry, it was announced that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce will not allow screening of the film. However, a national film body requested the South Indian Film Chamber to accelerate the film’s release in Karnataka.

The KFCC is reportedly upset about a statement by Rajinikanth on the Cauvery water sharing issue. Rajini had said that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka should uphold the Supreme Court’s order on Cauvery water sharing issue.

What’s film #kaala got to do with Kaveri issue..?why is film fraternity targeted always..? Will Jds/congress government let fringe elements take law into their hands ...like bjp did with #Padmavat ..or ..will you step in to assure common man ..his right for choice.#justasking.. pic.twitter.com/GaHYTMkCTg — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 3, 2018

Speaking to PTI, Sakshi Mehra, president of Film Federation of India said that they have requested SIFCC to get into discussions with the KFCC and release the film. SIFCC secretary L Suresh even told news portals, “I have spoken to KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu and also written a letter to him. The KFCC would probably call for a meeting with the outfits tomorrow or the day after," he said.

Suresh added that it was unfortunate that politics is being mixed up with films. "The ban on Kaala will not only affect the Tamil film industry but also the Kannada film fraternity and the Indian film industry as a whole," he said

Kaala is scheduled for a global release on June 7.