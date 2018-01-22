Filmfare: Mala Sinha points at being ignored by Bollywood after winning lifetime achievement award

Bollywood has a number of awards to its name with the aim of promoting and celebrating talent. While it has been long since the industry has been honouring these awards, it seems like there have been a few who have been missed in the long run. While it is not known if one of the prestigious award ceremony Filmfare wanted to set this right this year, its lifetime achievement award winner, Mala Sinha, did have a few bitter words to share during her acceptance speech.

“Do you know, I’ve never won a Filmfare Award before this? During my heydays, I was nominated several times. In fact, I’d be nominated almost every year during the 1960s. But for reasons unknown to me, the award always went to some other actress,” Mala said.

She recounted on the stage before everyone how she had been nominated for several roles through her long career but never managed to bag an award. Even stellar performances in Guru Dutt’s Pyasa went unnoticed. “It was always like that. My best performances in films like Dharmputra, Dhool Ka Phool (where I played an unwed mother), Gumrah, Bahurani and Jahan Ara were never recognised. For Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa, my difficult role of a girl who sacrifices love for financial security in her marriage, was ignored as a ‘negative’ character. My reward came many years later when Mahesh Bhatt saab praised me in Pyaasa for conveying so many emotions through my eyes,” added the 81-year-old.

Nevertheless, she was thankful that someone did remember her before she passed away, “Der aaye durust aaye (better late than never). I wanted to say this in my thank you speech for the Filmfare Award for lifetime achievement which I finally got after actors and actresses who came much after me, got it. I have been working since 1957. Actresses who came long after me were given the Lifetime Achievement award much before me. Thankfully, they thought of me while I am still alive. And I’m grateful to have got it. But I still wonder why I was never recognised for my best performances. Was I not as good as my contemporaries?”