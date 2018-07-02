Filmmaker Nicolas Lopez accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women

Filmmaker Nicolas Lopez has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by multiple women. Several reports claim that the Chilean had called women for casting calls or meetings at his home or even his office, where he tried to get them to have sex with him, in exchange for promises of work.

Eight actress including Josefina Montane, Lucy Cominetti, Andrea Velasco and Maria Vidaurre claimed that Lopez kissed them, requested them to touch him inappropriately and masturbating in front of a woman, as per reports. Lopez denied the allegations and added that there were “many jokes, things one says.”

“He projected onto a giant screen a video showing him having sex with a famous Chilean television personality,” said actress and journalist Daniela Ginestar to the Sabado magazine.

Lopez shared a post on Instagram, saying, “I don’t understand what is happening nor the break in my years-long relationships of trust and affection. If I sometimes have been misunderstood, I apologize. But I’m not a stalker nor an abuser.”

In a YouTube post, Lopez recently announced his exit from Sobras, the company that he had started about 12 years back. Speaking in Spanish, Lopez said in the video that he doesn’t want his private life to get in the way of his team, actors, and colleagues.

In the wake of the recent reveal, streaming giant Netflix has set their relationship with the filmmaker ‘under review’, as per a statement.