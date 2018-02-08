FIR filed against Jeetendra for sexual assault, #MeToo to start in Bollywood too?

The #MeToo campaign is no longer restricted to just Hollywood it seems. An FIR was lodged against veteran Bollywood actor-producer Jeetendra by his cousin for an incident which took place in 1971 where she was allegedly molested. The victim pointed out that she was empowered to make the complaint 47 years later having heard of ‘how rich, powerful and politically well connected’ men have fallen due to strong movements like #MeToo.

She filed the complaint only after the death of her parents as they would have been heartbroken on coming to know about the assault. She alleges that the star at that time was 28-year-old and had taken her to a movie in New Delhi and then he took her to a hotel where he tried to force himself on her. The victim, then 18-year-old said that Jeetendra was in an inebriated state and half naked when he attempted to do it. The news reported by Outlook India even shared snapshots of the FIR against the veteran actor.

Courtesy: Outlook India

Courtesy: Outlook India

The victim said that while she may be late in filing the case, it is a necessary part of her “closure and healing for the indelible marks left on her soul due to the sexual abuse and the mental trauma suffered for years after the sexual abuse.”

Jeetendra, now 75, is the chairman of Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment.