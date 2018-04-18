First confirmation of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding comes from Farah Khan

Bollywood is gearing up for another big wedding and the industry is trying to be tight lipped about it. But every once in a while, the cat is let out of the bag. For couples Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, this is the case. They have been trying hard to dispel all rumours around their marriage but a close friend has defected their secrecy. Choreographer Farah Khan is the first to spill the beans.

The celebrity choreographer confirmed the Kapoor-Ahuja wedding during on a reality chat show Entertainment Ki Raat. She said, “Anil and I are very fond of each other, we call each other ‘Papaji’. He is so fond of me that I will be choreographing his daughter’s sangeet.” The news slipped out of her while highlighting the close relationship she shares with Anil Kapoor.

The air has been rife with rumours about Sonam’s wedding but little has been confirmed about the happy occasion. While some say the wedding is set to take place between May 6 and 7 in Mumbai, others speculate that the reception will be held in Delhi in Ahuja’s hometown.

infinite potentiallity of life 🎈 A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Mar 30, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “Sonam’s cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere… title track, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and Dheere Dheere from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding songs.”

#️⃣1️⃣ ... 💫 A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

With all the details of the wedding slowly unfolding, fans can’t wait to hear more.