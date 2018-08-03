Sneak peek! Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan pack a punch on Dus Ka Dum

It's going be yet another reunion between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the small screen as the latter is all set to appear on the grand finale of Salman's show Dus Ka Dum. But you know what's more exciting? Rani Mukerji will be seen with them too. Yep! You read that right! The three shot for the episode recently and some pictures and videos have made their way to social media. Obviously, the fans can't keep calm and like us, even they can't wait for this episode. We have a pic of Salman and SRK from the sets. In the photo, we see Salman and SRK with some of their admirers and Sunil Grover, who seems to have photobombed the picture.

And here's a video, which gives a sneak peek into the grand finale of Dus Ka Dum:

Dus Ka Dum, which was on a weekday slot, was moved to the weekends. Many thought that it was the poor ratings of the show that led to this decision. But this episode featuring SRK and Rani is sure to take the TRPs to a whole new level.

The last time Shah Rukh and Salman came together on a show, it was no less than a celebration. SRK promoted first Dilwale and later Raees on Salman's Bigg Boss. And both the episodes were the highlight of both the seasons. And now that Rani has joined the two for Dus Ka Dum, it can't get any better than this. Well, we can't wait for the grand finale of Dus Ka Dum, and we are sure the feeling is mutual, no?