Flop in Bollywood, hit on TV! These stars managed to crack their way to stardom

It is very difficult to make a mark in Bollywood. Every year we have plenty of stars making their debut in Bollywood but not all turn out to be successful. There are actors who started their career on the big screen, but unfortunately couldn’t make a mark. However, they are now big stars on the small screen. Here’s the list of actors who failed in Bollywood, but managed to get fame through small screen…

Ronit Roy

Ronit made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Jaan Tere Naam which was a hit at the box office. He later starred in many films, but failed to make a mark. However, he rose to fame with his character of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. He has worked in numerous TV shows and is one of the highest paid TV actors.

Apurva Agnihotri

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary, Pardes also starred Apurva Agnihotri in a pivotal role. Apurva had made a dream debut, but after some unsuccessful films, he moved to TV and played the lead role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. He is now having a great time on the small screen with several serials in his pocket.

Nakuul Mehta

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta had starred in a movie titled Haal-e-Dil. The film bombed at the box office and so did Nakuul’s Bollywood career. But, he then opted to do be on the small screen and thanks to his good looks, he is one of the most loved actors now.

Vatsal Sheth

After playing lead role in the show Just Mohabbat in the 90s, Vatsal Seth made his Bollywood debut with Taarzan: The Wonder Car. The film was a flop and Vatsal couldn’t make a space for himself in Bollywood. He then made his comeback to small screen and is now quite successful.

Ashish Chowdhry

Ashish Chowdhry is only known for his roles in Dhamaal franchise. His Bollywood career surely was a disappointment. But, the actor is doing quite well on small screen especially with his TV show Dev.

If you want to be successful than nobody can stop you, and these stars prove us right.