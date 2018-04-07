For busy bee Varun Dhawan, there is no time for rest before IPL opening ceremony

Bollywood makes swift jumps from one project to another. For actors and actresses with busy shooting schedules, the time taken to make the switch is much shorter. Take the example of Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan. The young star wrapped shoot for the third leg of Sui Dhaaga on Thursday but there was little time to rest for he jumped into preparations for his Indian Premier League opening ceremony performance.
True to his vibrant nature, he took little time off after his shoot wrap. He instantly went for the dance practice session. But his love for his upcoming film October was evident as the star was spotted wearing a sleeveless shirt with October written across his chest in blue.
6 days to go 💁♀️💁♀️ @octoberfilm2018 @varundvn @banita.sandhu @shoojitsircar #octoberfeels #october #13april #octoberpromotions #october4life #october4ever #october13april2018 #ipl #ipl2018
Varun’s urgency in perfecting his act for the opening ceremony is understandable as he is reported to be paid the highest amount of Rs 6 crore for his 15 minute performance. Joining him will be other names from the industry like Hrithik Roshan, Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez. The star studded performance will happen on April 7 in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
VIVO #IPL Opening Ceremony: @iHrithik @Asli_Jacqueline @tamannaahspeaks getting into a groove ahead of the big day #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/EeSSC0b6Lb— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2018
#Repost @varundvn ・・・ It’s a wrap on the 3 rd schedule of Sui dhaaga #madeinindia. Been shooting this film with some of the hardest working people In the world. Mauji and Mamta have a very inspiring story and Sharat has really pushed us to get the best out of us he’s a maverick. @anushkasharma will miss laughing and doing scenes with you see you soon.While other members of the cast and crew of Sui Dhaaga went home after the wrap, Varun was seen on the ground practicing hard for the opening ceremony. His never dwindling energy level seems to have paid off. While it is not known to what songs he will be performing, it is safe to say that his hit songs are sure to figure.