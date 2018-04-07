For busy bee Varun Dhawan, there is no time for rest before IPL opening ceremony

Bollywood makes swift jumps from one project to another. For actors and actresses with busy shooting schedules, the time taken to make the switch is much shorter. Take the example of Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan. The young star wrapped shoot for the third leg of Sui Dhaaga on Thursday but there was little time to rest for he jumped into preparations for his Indian Premier League opening ceremony performance.

True to his vibrant nature, he took little time off after his shoot wrap. He instantly went for the dance practice session. But his love for his upcoming film October was evident as the star was spotted wearing a sleeveless shirt with October written across his chest in blue.

Varun’s urgency in perfecting his act for the opening ceremony is understandable as he is reported to be paid the highest amount of Rs 6 crore for his 15 minute performance. Joining him will be other names from the industry like Hrithik Roshan, Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez. The star studded performance will happen on April 7 in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.