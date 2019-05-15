For Hans Raj Hans and Manoj Tiwari, elections are a song!

Shashi Sunny May 15 2019, 8.37 am May 15 2019, 8.37 am

With the temperature soaring in Delhi which goes to vote on May 12, getting the crowds to gather to hear party candidates at election rallies can be quite a daunting task. But for a few candidates who have a musical bent mind or are lucky enough to have been blessed with a golden voice, crowd gathering is a cake walk.

Take for instance BJP’s Hans Raj Hans who was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress before joining the BJP who is easily drawing packed audiences. Thanks to Hans Raj, the Delhi voter in the Northwest constituency is having quite a music party these days. The Punjabi singer is singing his popular numbers at all his election meetings to a large crowd of young and old voters who are simply loving this live song and dance concerts. At an election rally at Rohini, Hans Raj Hans sang hit numbers like Dil Chhori Sada Ho Gaya, Akhiyaan Udek Diya and Dil Tote Tote ho Gaya with some impromptu changes from Tote Tote to Modi Modi to huge applause from the crowd who seem dancing with gay abandon to all the songs.

Another popular performer is Manoj Tiwari, the BJP candidate from North East Delhi who is belting out Bhojpuri numbers with improvised lyrics like Bharara Dil Mein Bhajapa Dilli mein, Dil Diya hai jaan bhi denge ae Uttar Poorvi Dilli tere liye’. Tiwari in fact even has a DJ accompanying him for election meetings! AAP candidate from North East, Dilip Pandey is singing a self-composed election song, Poorn Raj which too has a catchy beat that crowds are dancing to.

Vishal Dadlani’s 2015 composition Panch Saal Kejriwal is also doing the rounds while the Congress is playing Javed Akhtar’s lyrics Ab Hoga Nyay. In south Delhi, AAP candidate Raghav Chadha has picked up the Gully Boy theme song Aapna Time Aayega, changed a few lyrics and is using it for all his rallies and roadshow. Whether the Delhi voter has been wooed by song, will be known on May 23, for some candidates it may well be a case of a song sung blue!