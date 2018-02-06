For one Super Bowl fan, memorable selfie with Justin Timberlake becomes memeorable

The American Super Bowl is considered to be the abode of modern-era football. As celebrities and players all pour in to cash in on the league, of late, the sports league has also become a minefield of memes. The league also marks one of those rare instances when commoners get to see celebrities like Beyonce perform on the field. But on a rare occasion on Sunday, February 4 one unenthusiastic Super Bowl fan broke the internet with a ‘meme’orable picture with pop singer Justin Timberlake.

During the last song of Timberlake’s 13-minute-long performance at the halftime of the Super Bowl, he jumped into the crowd for selfies while singing ‘Can’t stop this feelong’. However, he met a rather out of place disgruntled teen beside him, not aware of the star’s legacy. While fans in the audience swamped to click pictures and record videos with the star, the young boy chose to look at his cell phone instead.

Best part of the #SuperBowl & #HalftimeShow is the kid who really had no clue who Justin Timberlake is...



pic.twitter.com/spmkjsHivZ — Samantha Michelle (@sbazzini8) February 5, 2018

According to Pioneer Press, the boy has been identified as Ryan McKenna. He, in the history of memes would probably be the first individual to have been named in the extensive photos, videos and GIFs social media users are bound to come across. He hit meme fame as social media users could not get over his reaction.

Me at a party when I realize I have no friends #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/3hwTHYP3wp — Hiba Malik (@thehibamalik) February 5, 2018

This kid is savage. Tweeting "They should've brought back @ladygaga Gaga" right in front of JT like that. #Superbowl #Justintimberlake pic.twitter.com/rN6TeWiupg — Ryan S. Johnson (@RSJohnson_) February 5, 2018

What really happened to The Selfie Kid during the Super Bowl. #PepsiHalftime#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FGga7KdLLw — Taylor (@rollbluetide) February 5, 2018

There is always that one kid #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Z7g00xTQvW — Common Girl (@girlhoodposts) February 5, 2018

As internet fame bolsters the child, he is still not being able to make sense of it all. “It’s been so crazy. I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane. My phone is almost dead. I’ve gotten so many notifications. I’ve got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMs, and like 150 follower requests on Instagram,” McKenna told Pioneer Press.