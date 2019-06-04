Divya Ramnani June 04 2019, 10.33 am June 04 2019, 10.33 am

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ fairytale-like wedding still remains the talk of the town. Everything about that phase was extremely special, except for that one nasty article from a world-renowned magazine. Remember the demeaning piece that made its way to the internet, labeling Priyanka as one ‘global scam artist’? While PeeCee has, till date, maintained a dignified take, she recently revealed how Nick and Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and her mother responded to all the negativity.

During an interaction, the Barfi actor confessed that while all of them were super-annoyed, she chose to invest all her energy on her wedding than wasting it on that article. She said, “I didn't comment on it at the time. But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe, Sophie Turner, and my mum furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, 'These b***! How dare they?' I thought, 'I'm having a great moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble."

Priyanka Chopra along with Nick, Joe and Sophie Turner:

Earlier at an event, too, PeeCee chose to not to give any importance to the ludicrous piece. She was quoted saying, “I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at that moment. These kinds of random things can't disturb it."