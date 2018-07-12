Bhasoodi teaser: A sassy Hina Khan will leave you awestruck

Hina Khan, television’s popular face is a rage on the Internet. The actress sets the social media on fire with her smoking hot pictures. After a successful stint on Bigg Boss 11, the diva has not failed to make heads turn with her sartorial choices.

The teaser of Hina Khan’s first Punjabi video Bhasoodi is finally out, and oh-boy she’s ruling in it and how.

Even though it’s just a glimpse, Hina gives her fans something to look forward to. The actress is initially rocking the hips in an all-pink, mid-rib showing outfit. The next frame jumps to her looking damn hot in a pair of tasseled denim shorts and a denim jacket. She is wearing a pink slit skirt and a crop top. Clearly, there is an overwhelming love for pink here.

The number has been hummed by Sonu Thukral, composed by Preet Hundal and directed by Robby Singh.

Shot in Patiala, the song surely gives Punjabi vibes. Fans can groove to the beats of this song when the number will be out in five days.