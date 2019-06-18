Ranjini Maitra June 18 2019, 8.25 pm June 18 2019, 8.25 pm

Violence, nuisance, and assault, it seems, have become an unvarying part of our society. No matter how much hue and cry every incident raises, things do not seem to change for better. Former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta, a resident of Kolkata, on Monday night, fell prey a group of 15 men harassing her, assaulting her Uber driver and damaging the car. She also says she did not receive adequate support from the police.

The incident took place in South Kolkata after she took an Uber from a five-star hotel to her home. A couple of men on bikes hit the cab, more men appeared and began banging the car. Ushoshi, who was accompanied by a colleague, decided to take a video of the entire incident. She also ran to a police station which was across the road, but the police decided to come to her help only after much insistence. While Ushoshi's complaint was taken, the policemen refused to register a complaint from the Uber driver. They also followed the car, trying to get hold of Ushoshi's phone and delete the video.

Read Ushoshi Sengupta's full post below:

"This could happen to anybody, your sister coming back from tuition, your mother coming back from work, your father who is driving the car or your brother who is trying to protect you. My Uber driver Tarak who probably has got his uber on loan and driving and making money for his family, who is trying to defy the odds of unemployment and working hard will be scared to drive, will be scared to reach out to the judiciary," concluded Ushoshi, who represented India in Miss Universe 2010 and now works as a model.

On her Facebook post, she also tagged Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, and Mahua Moitra, and pages of Kolkata Police and Kolkata Traffic Police.