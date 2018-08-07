Freddie Mercury - The Queen who rode them all

The one thing that musicians Kurt Cobain, David Bowie, and Robbie Williams had in common (among other things) was an immense adulation for Freddie Mercury's concert antics. And why wouldn't they since Farrokh Bulsara, originally from Dadar's Parsi Colony, was never alone on stage. Sure, his bandmates were also onstage with him, but there was always an element of the dramatic with the Queen's Queen. Freddie Mercury, a cultural icon of his time was known to perform on other pop icons.

While critics dismissed it Mercury riding Darth Vader as a mere publicity stunt that would rile up the concert-attendees, the fact of the matter was that it was downright awesome! Now, it wasn't just the outfits he wore that were outrageous; it was his entire presence. The Queen concerts were always a class apart. Darth Vader wasn't the only one to have the honour of carrying a rocking Mercury on his shoulders, no no no. While Darth Vader carrying the bawa on his shoulders is the most classic image of him in concert, Mercury performed atop Superman and Santa Claus as well.

So why did Freddie Mercury have such an outlandish persona on stage? The man answered it himself.

"The lavish presentation appeals to me, and I've got to convince the others." - Freddie Mercury