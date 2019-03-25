From Anna Hathaway to Deepika Padukone, female actors who essayed their on screen transformations like a boss

There's this phrase called getting into the skin of one's character. Some actors follow that religiously and would go to any lengths to look and feel like their reel selves. The first look of Deepika Padukone from Chhapaak was out on Monday and left everyone awestruck. Deepika, whose character Malti is based on acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, seems to have reached the bottom of her role and assimilated it. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak definitely looks like a treat.

On that note, we looked at other female actors who went through a commendable transformation for their roles.

Anna Hathaway, Less Miserables

Anna Hathaway, in Les Miserables, did wonder as the young mother to an illegitimate daughter. Fantine, a factory worker in France, loses her job after the factory foreman learns of her daughter Cosette. The helpless mother sells her lustrous hair, her teeth before she gives in to prostitution. Hathaway's act was heart-wrenching, and her transformation, as real as it could be.

Bhumi Pednekar, Dum Laga Ke Haisha

In her debut film, Bhumi Pednekar was unusually non-glamorous. She played an over-weight, small-town woman who later became a housewife. The role required her to bulk up and gain about 30 kg. Losing it must have been a challenge later! But Bhumi nailed her debut film and we knew she was here to stay.

Cameron Diaz, Being John Malkovich

To live your sexual fantasies inside someone's mind? Lotte Schwartz of Being John Malkovich did it all. A pet-obsessed wife into a sad marriage to an unemployed man isn't very happening but it all changes after they accidentally discover the way to get inside the mind of an actor. Cameron's smooth, blonde hair was all gone and a messy hair-do took place to bring a finish to her character.

Rekha, Khoon Bhari Maang

Cut to the evergreen beauty. Rekha, in Khoon Bhari Maang, played a woman with a large birthmark on her face. After being terribly looted by her dear ones, she decided to avenge. And therefore, she becomes this incredibly beautiful woman, thanks to extensive plastic surgery.

Demi Moore, GI Jane

Demi Moore aka Jordan O'Neil, in GI Jane, is a topographical analyst who undergoes an extremely taxing selection process to become the Secretary of the Navy. A gorgeous Moore was unrecognizable as her almost bald, less feminine self.

Kangana Ranaut, Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Who can forget a tomboy-ish, mischeviousKumari Kusm Sanwan? Kangana Ranaut, as she simultaneously played Tanu and Kusum aka Datto, wore her makeover with ease. We all loved the Haryanvi woman, didn't we?

Rooney Mara, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

This 2011 psychological drama thriller featured Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Slander, a hacker and a survivor of severe physical and emotional abuse. Sides of Rooney's head were shaven, remaining hair was coloured black, the eyebrows were made to look paler with the use of bleach and she also got a handful of piercings. Talk about dedication!

Zeenat Aman, Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Zeenat Aman aka Roopa, wears a burnt face throughout Satyam Shivam Sundaram, but manages to look beautiful nevertheless. Roopa keeps the disfigured side of her face covered while Shashi Kapoor falls in love with her. The love story was intense, and Zeenat's act is remembered forever.