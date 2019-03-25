image
Monday, March 25th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
From Anna Hathaway to Deepika Padukone, female actors who essayed their on screen transformations like a boss

Entertainment

From Anna Hathaway to Deepika Padukone, female actors who essayed their on screen transformations like a boss

Here's to the Bollywood as well as Hollywood female actors who went through commendable transformations for their roles.

back
Anna HathawayChhapaakDeepika PadukoneDemi MooreKangana ranautOn Screen TransformationRooney MaraZeenat Aman
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within