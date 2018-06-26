From DQ to Ram Charan, South stars who are proudly taking their parents legacy forward

There are high chances of the kids to follow in the footsteps of their parents, as far as profession is concerned. Call it nepotism, but this tendency is prevalent in the glamour world as well. If you are a son/daughter of a Bollywood film star, Bhai, teri toh nikal padi! Or if your father/mother is a South film megastar, Sukha Jeevitham, macha! On that note, here are the actors and actresses who have taken their family legacy ahead, in the field of entertainment.

Dalquer Salmaan

Son of Malyalam Superstar Mammootty, the actor has made a good mark for himself in the industry since his debut. The actor who is also known as the DQ, has many hit films under his belt, like Bangalore Days, Charlie, OK Kanmani. He will soon be making his Bollywood debut with movies like Karwan and The Zoya Factor, with actors like Irrfan Khan and Sonam Kapoor, respectively.

Ram Charan Teja

Son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan debuted in 2007 with Chirutha. Though the movie was a hit, it did not make him a star overnight. It was his second movie Magadheera which rocketed him towards stardom. The actor also made his Bollywood debut opposite Priyanka Chopra in 2013 movie Zanjeer.

Allu Arjun

Son of popular producer Allu Aravind and nephew of superstar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan following. The actor has hit films like Arya, Arya 2, S/o Sathyamurthy to his credit.

Naga Chaitanya

Son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and actress Lakshmi Daggubati, Naga is quite a famous name in the industry. The actor has a crazy fan following with almost all his films being a blockbuster. Surely Naga Chaitanya is here to rule.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj is the youngest son of late actor Sukumaran and has achieved more success than his elder brother Indrajith. The actor has couple of hit films under his credit and has also acted in two Bollywood films namely Aurangzeb and Aiyya.

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan

Daughters of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, the two have made their parents proud with their work. While Akshara is quite new in the industry, Shruti has been juggling between her Bollywood and South commitments.

Mahesh Babu

Son of veteran actor and producer Krishna, Mahesh Babu is quite a popular name in the Telugu industry. The actor has been very choosy about his films and we guess that’s the reason of his films being a hit with the audiences.

Soundarya Aishwarya

Daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, Soundarya has stayed behind the camera and has taken the family legacy ahead. She is a producer, graphic designer and is also a talented director. She has films like Kochadaiiyaan, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 to her credit.

Looks like Bollywood is not the place where gene pool passes on from one generation to another.