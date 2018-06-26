From reel to real: Meet TV bahus who are BOLD AF

The reel life of a television actress is an open book. They become household names with the characters they play in their popular daily soaps. From a daughter-in-law to a loving wife or a chirpy girlfriend, you have seen these actresses playing the sanskari, homely characters. But, in real life, these desi girls are skip the traditional to go bold. From bikinis to short skirts, our TV actresses have donned everything that they never have on TV. Here are a few stars who caught our attention with their devil-may-care decisions.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the most favorite bahus of the small screen. Devoleena who is known for her onscreen persona is totally opposite in her real life. She played the role of a dutiful and doting daughter-in-law in TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Her character Gopi Bahu is mostly seen draped in intricate saris and adorned with heavy jewellery, but off-screen, the diva is as stylish as her Bollywood counterparts.

Nia Sharma

Ranked among Asia’s sexiest woman, Nia Sharma was surely not the eye-candy she was in her initial days on television. Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma has no qualms over stepping out in bold avatars. Time and again she has managed to grab all the limelight for her dress sense and striking poses.

Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta shot to fame with one of the longest running shows titled Uttaran. Her innocent face, superb acting skills gained her a lot of fan following over the years. The actress who looks very simple on screen is quite bold in real life.

SaumyaTandon

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress SaumyaTandon, who played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show, is often seen in a saree or suits. But she’s another person off screen. Just explore her Instagram account and you’ll see for yourself what we’re talking about.

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika Bhadoria became a known face after portraying the character of 'Parvati' in popular mythological television show Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev. The girl recently took the internet by storm with her bikini clad pictures. Sonarka is just like any girl from a modern society who loves travelling and wears what she feels comfortable in. Very unlike a ‘Parvati’!

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is mainly recognised for her role of Radhika in the popular daily soap Choti Bahu. Her Instagram posts are on fire. The actress has shared hot pictures of herself and they’ve gone viral almost instantly. The actress who plays the role of a simple girl in the show is quite bold in real life which is very evident in her social media posts.

Mouni Roy

Television actress Mouni Roy is one of the hottest girls in the telly world. She won many hearts with her beautiful avatar as Sati' in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and since then, there is no looking back for her. Recently, the diva shared sensuous pictures from her latest photoshoot and just one look at her pictures are enough to make you awestruck.

Hina Khan

Last but not the least the Bigg Boss sensation and a popular household name, Hina Khan. The actress has played Akshara in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has always been seen on the small screen donning traditional outfits and playing the ideal bahu. From traditional dresses to sarees, we could never imagine Hina Khan in any other outfits. However, she’s leaving nothing to imagination. Hina Khan can pull of the bold and fashionable look as perfectly as her traditional avatar.