From Zabaan Sambhaalke to Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, these Indian serials were inspired by international shows

We all know that there are many Bollywood movies that are official remakes of Hollywood films or as the filmmakers say just ‘inspired’ from Hollywood movies. But, the inspiration from the West is not limited to the big screen, even small screen takes inspiration from there. There are many famous Indian TV serials that have been inspired from international shows. We bet you all didn’t know that. So, here’s the list of Indian TV soaps that were inspired from the West…

Zabaan Sambhalke – Mind Your Language

Zabaan Sambhalke starring Pankaj Kapur in the lead role was one of the best sitcoms ever made on television. But, let us tell you that the serial was inspired by British sitcom Mind Your Language. While in the British show was about characters learning English, the Indian version had characters who wanted to learn Hindi.

The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir - The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir was an official adaptation of The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody. The show had received a good response and went on for around two years. By the way, actress Tara Sutaria, who makes her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, played the role of Vinnie in The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi - Yo soy Betty, la fea

Mona Singh is a star on the small screen. She has surely been a part of many TV serials, but we will always remember her as the Jassi from Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi because ‘Hum jaise lakhon hai par, Jassi jaise koi nahi’. The show was one of the top ones when it was being aired, but well even this one was inspired. Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi was inspired by a Colombian show Yo soy Betty, la fea.

Dill Mill Gayye - Grey’s Anatomy

‘Hum toh chale the dost banke jaane kaha Dil Mil Gayye’, we all still love this title track of Dill Mill Gayye. Before showing off his hot avatar on the big screen, Karan Singh Grover had stolen our hearts as Dr. Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye. Well, for the uninitiated, this show was inspired by Grey's Anatomy. Of course the American medical drama was much better than what Dill Mill Gayye turned out to be, for even though the Indian show was quite a hit, there was nil medical and total drama, as opposed to Grey’s Anatomy which had both in equal measures.

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani – Twilight

Vivian D’sena rose to fame with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. The actor played the role of a vampire in the show which was inspired by the hit movie and book series Twilight. But, of course to attract the Indian audiences there was a lot of drama in the show making it a drag.

Karishma Kaa Karishma - Small Wonder

Small Wonder was surely one of the most favourite shows of the 90s kids. It was an American comedy show, but was dubbed in Hindi and was aired on one of the most popular TV channels. But, then it was remade in Hindi as Karishma Kaa Karishma. Though Jhanak Shukla tried to impress us with her acting skills, it failed to reach the level that was created by Small Wonder.

24 - 24

Anil Kapoor decided to remake the American series 24 in India with the same name. The two seasons of the show have been aired, but it didn’t create much buzz. Let’s see if there will be more seasons.

Jeannie aur Juju - I dream of Jeannie

Giaa Manek and Ali Asgar-starrer TV show Jeannie Aur Juju worked quite well. The serial that aired for around one and half year, was actually inspired by the American show I dream of Jeannie. While the Indian version just ran for around one and half year, the American series had five seasons.

Sumit Sambhal Lega - Everybody Loves Raymond

Sumit Sambhal Lega was an official adaptation of Everybody Loves Raymond. But, the Indian version didn’t impress much and after just few months it went off air.

Phew! We hope that we get to see some original stuff on small screen too.