Game of Thrones 8: After the Starbucks blunder, it’s Jamie Lannister's regrown hand which takes Twitter by storm

Rushabh Dhruv May 13 2019, 10.08 pm May 13 2019, 10.08 pm

The season 8 of Game of Thrones has been quite disappointing till now. The fifth episode of season eight, titled 'The Bells,' dropped without any leaks and managed to ‘devastate’ our senses in no time. After the Battle of Winterfell, the makers showed the fans an action-packed war sequence, where the Mother of Dragons ruined everything. While the web is divided on Daenerys ruthless act in the latest episode of HBO's magnum opus, there is more to the story. Coming to the point, an eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fan spotted another goof up from the latest episode.

Yes, that’s true! After the Starbucks coffee cup blunder, the makers have again goofed up with the CG and the result is Jamie Lannister's regrown hand. Kudos to a fan who noticed a mishap in a promo image that has been released post the episode. In the photo, we can see the already ‘dead’ Cersei Lannister and Jamie Lannister, hugging each other. However, if you take a look at the image you will realise that Jamie Lannister's right hand has regrown! Nah, that’s not a miracle, seems like an editing fault.

Have a look at the miracle below:

If you are living under the rock and are unaware, let us tell you that ‘Kingslayer’ Jamie lost his right hand in season 3 of GoT, courtesy the Boltons chopped off his palm. He soon got a golden hand, thanks to his love Cersei and Qyburn. However, in the image that has leaked online, we see Jamie's right hand all grown and it's not even golden. This is really hilarious!

Meanwhile, the new promo dropped by the makers shows the aftermath of the Battle in King’s Landing. King’s Landing is shown in a disastrous state and the survivors have come together, with Dany facing them. This might be the Mother of Dragons’ victorious speech to her troop. On the other hand, Tyrion Lannister is seen surveying the damage. However, just like all other promos, it’s too short to predict anything about the coming episode.

Who do you think is going to be the ultimate ruler of the Seven Kingdoms? The question still remains.