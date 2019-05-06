  2. Entertainment
Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4: Twitter spots a Starbucks cup onscreen, is it real?

Entertainment

Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4: Twitter spots a Starbucks cup onscreen, is it real?

Is that a Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones 8?

back
DaenerysEmilia ClarkeGame Of ThronesGame of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4GOT 8Kit HaringtonLord VarysStarkstyrionWhite Walkerswinterfell

within