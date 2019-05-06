Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4: Twitter spots a Starbucks cup onscreen, is it real?

Rushabh Dhruv May 06 2019, 6.53 pm May 06 2019, 6.53 pm

Monday marked a new Episode of GoT and, quite surprisingly, it did not have bloodshed all over, but (spoiler!) Daenerys Targaryen did lose one of her dragons. That means the Mother of Dragon is now left with only one flying beast and a little army. With this, Dany's aim to conquer the Iron Throne and kill Cersei Lannister doesn't look possible considering her current status. That being said, episode 4 of Game of Thrones 8 also gave us a glimpse of Winterfell and how the people of the North celebrated the victory with loads of booze.

At the start of the episode, everyone was in a celebratory mood and was lauding Arya’s act. However, there was one character who seemed unhappy with the 'good words pouring for Arya', and it was clearly Daenerys. With the Khaleesi's issue with Jon's popularity was quite visible, Twitter is going gaga over the presence of a Starbucks coffee cup placed on the table during one of the scenes.

Have a look at the Starbucks evidence straight from Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4:

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

Starbucks. Just sitting right in the center of the table. In the middle of a scene. What a painfully perfect metaphor for the joke Game of Thrones has become. pic.twitter.com/wOyReX7Ytf — ✨ ken macrae 🌌 (@dovahmhysa) May 6, 2019

In fairness to Game of Thrones, if I was making a show so dark nobody could actually see it, I'd think I could get away with hiding a Starbucks cup in shot too — Alistair Ryder (@YesitsAlistair) May 6, 2019

Dany is pregnant confirmed. The rest celebrated with wine while she drank Starbucks Coffee. Amazing foreshadowing by the writers.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/W6y4KHrURh — QUEEN DAENERYS (@CelebsFootball) May 6, 2019

Which means, Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and the Mother of Dragons is a sucker for Starbucks!

Can someone from management explain why Dany has a Starbucks cup #GOT pic.twitter.com/RPPIARpgqT — Ajah (@ajahstarr) May 6, 2019

+What's your Starbucks name? -Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, andMother of Dragons#GameOfThrones #GOT #GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/47j00qMX8x — Ulu Firmino (@firminojen) May 6, 2019

We wonder how the makers of Game of Thrones missed a Starbucks cup lying in the scenes before giving the Episode 4 the final cut. Or was it done intentionally?

