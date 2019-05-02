Game of Thrones 8: Twitter gets joking about the Night King’s perfectly done nails

Rushabh Dhruv May 02 2019, 11.18 am May 02 2019, 11.18 am

After the first two episodes of Game of Thrones 8 being all about reunions, plans, and manipulations, the makers of the fictional show made sure they fill episode 3 with loads of bloodshed. With the White Walkers finally making it to the Winterfell, all fans hoped that episode 3 will be quite impactful. While preparations were already in full swing in Episode 1 and in Episode 2 to win over the Army of the Dead, Episode 3 titled as The Long Night saw the plan being executed and the Night King finally coming to a brutal end. But the death of the creepy looking zombie, the Night King had a twist as he was killed by the 'no one' Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

The third episode of the current season saw the Night King finally getting killed. It was the little lady, Arya Stark, who poked the Valyrian steel in the Night King's heart, thereby saving the seven kingdoms from the dark and the Army of Dead. But then, as usual, the internet is always there to notice the minute details and this time was no different. Twitter got all active and started talking about a close-up view of the Night King which revealed his perfect almond manicure. Yes, this is for real! The Night King's nicely shaped nails garnered several reactions on social media. Have a look at a few below:

Did you see the night king’s nails? I ain’t know he had a full set...#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AN2uejVmG7 — Niffy Nowhere (@NiffyNowhere) April 29, 2019

The Night King gets his nails almond shaped #DemThrones — Stephanie with a Y (@Ste_Phan_Tay) April 29, 2019

The Night King is very up on the almond jelly nail trend. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iaILy0oKMl — you do nothing, jon snow. (@ziibiing) April 29, 2019

Seems like before attacking Winterfell, the Night King made it to the salon! *giggles*

Someone tell Night King trim him nails him approach Bran like pic.twitter.com/evStn9TM0h — Night Nurse 🖤 (@sus_christ) April 29, 2019

Worst part of #GOT is realizing I have the same nails as the Night King — Kurracycline (@kerrabear3) April 29, 2019

With Game of Thrones coming to an end, fans are obsessing over every little detail, and right now its Night King's nails, that everyone is obsessed with. In the last episode of GoT 8, the Red Woman (Melisandre) was the one who looked straight into Arya's eyes and said that she will fulfil the prophecy of killing the one with blue eyes. And yes, she (Arya Stark) did it, giving us one of the most heroic moments ever.