Game Of Thrones actor got paid this for his efforts

Game of Thrones is probably the most watched and followed Television show ever made and show has massive fan following across the globe. The show, which will run into it’s eighth season next year, created a lot of buzz with it’s content and became part of our daily lives. The actors that are a part of the show were paid handsomely by the makers. However, it looks like actor Richard Madden has a different opinion.

The 32-year old actor who played the role of Rob Stark, the eldest Stark son in the season one and two of the show recently opened up on his remuneration and looks like he is not really happy with it. He said he was relatively new to acting and was not paid at par with others during his stint on the show. "People think I am (loaded) because of Game Of Thrones, but you know, when I signed up for that I was 22, with f**k all on my CV, so I was paid f**k all,"

Reportedly, the leading stars of the show like Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) each charged a whoping amount of $500,000 per episode as their remuneration. Wow, now that’s huge.

The actor who is currently shooting for BBC series Bodyguard admitted that gender gap is an issue that exists and needs to be addressed by the industry. "The equality thing needs to be addressed hugely between male and female co-stars. I know that from friends of mine. But there's only so much I can do for myself. Agents and lawyers, they do all that stuff. I just kind of deal with what I need to, so I don't look a producer in the eye and f**king hate them when they're talking about their villas, and you're thinking, shit, I'm getting the bus at the weekend, because I don't have the money for a cab, you know?," he added.