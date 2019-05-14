  2. Entertainment
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Written Update: The Last War is as brutal as you could’ve wanted

Entertainment

Game of Thrones bosses explain REAL reason for Daenerys Targaryen's actions

CONTAINS SPOILERS: Daenerys Targaryen showed no mercy on the people of King's Landing as her pursuit of Cersei Lannister got real

back
Cersei LannisterDaenerys TargaryenGame Of ThronesGOTJon SnowKings LandingNight Kingspoilers

within