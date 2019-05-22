'Game of Thrones' creator confirms video game project

Afp May 22 2019, 12.13 am May 22 2019, 12.13 am

George R R Martin is thought to be behind an upcoming fantasy action title developed by FromSoftware of Dark Souls and Sekiro fame. Outlining his future projects in a blog post that marked the end of eight-season HBO show Game of Thrones, George R R Martin has referenced a video game being made in Japan. His slate includes five shows at HBO, two at Hulu, and one at the History Channel, plus feature film projects, short films, and "adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our [fantasy] genre has ever produced."

Then, "I've consulted on a video game out of Japan," he notes, an aside that ties into previous rumours about Tokyo studio FromSoftware.The developer gained international recognition thanks to the unexpected success of cult hit Demon's Souls, its follow-up, the Dark Souls trilogy. After that, it came up with PlayStation spin-off Bloodborne and, most recently, March 2019's fantasy ninja action adventure Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The tone and setting of the Souls games already reflected a detailed obsession with gothic and medieval architecture and, as such, wouldn't be a world away from Game of Thrones strongholds Dragonstone, The Dreadfort, Winterfell and so on. George R R Martin's post is being linked with From Software because of a March rumor popularized by YouTuber channel Spawn Wave, which described the project as an open world title -- less linear than Sekiro and the Soulsborne games, and a genre inhabited by fantasy epic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and fellow blockbuster titles Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Minecraft.

In this instance, players would travel by horseback between a choice of adjacent kingdoms, felling each land's leader and taking their powers in order to better their chances of beating the next challenge.

The information was provided by proven insider Liam Robertson and, even then, Spawn Wave host Jonathan Downey admitted he had "a hard time believing, because it sounds a bit crazy, [that] George R R Martin is a part of this project."

"[Martin's] job is going to be realising the world of this game, creating the world that you'll be playing through."

"The writing would be done by him, for example, he would help flesh out the world around you."

Following Martin's May 20 blog post, specialist Japanese gaming site Gematsu confirmed the rumour with a source close to FromSoftware, who also said the game would be revealed at Microsoft'spresentation on June 9.