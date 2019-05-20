  2. Entertainment
Game of Thrones 8: Emilia Clarke

Entertainment

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke pays emotional tribute to Danaerys Targaryen

The 32-year-old actress also paid tribute to her late dad, who sadly died of cancer in 2012.

back
Danaerys TargaryenDavid NutterEmilia ClarkeGame Of ThronesGOThollywoodIron ThroneKings LandingThe Last of the Starks

within