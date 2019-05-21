Game of Thrones Finale: Nikolaj Coster Waldau aka Jaime Lannister demands an Arya Stark sequel

Rushabh Dhruv May 21 2019, 11.53 am May 21 2019, 11.53 am

Our 'watch' has finally come to an end with the popular fictional show on Television, Game of Thrones finally bidding adieu on May 20, 2019. This particular day marks the end of Game Of Thrones and we literally feel sad. SPOILERS: The finale episode was quite unexpected as it brought us the death of one of the most loved characters on the show, the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. Well, the saddening part was that she died at the hands of her love Jon Snow. With Bran Stark being crowned as the King of the six kingdoms, North becoming an independent land with Sansa Stark ruling it and finally, Arya Stark leaving on an unknown journey into the sea; in a nutshell, the final season was truly a disappoint.

That being said, Nikolaj Coster Waldau aka Jaime Lannister on the show who died along with Cersei in episode five of GoT 8 wants a sequel to the show. The actor posted a video in which we see him emotional and talking about the finale episode and how there will be no more of it. We can totally relate to the feeling the actor is going through, as he also picked a point and said how Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) deserves a sequel. After thinking a bit, we do echo the same feeling as Jaime, because going by Arya' s character sketch, we would love to know more about her.

Have a look at the video shared by the actor below:

View this post on Instagram THANK YOU !!!!! #gameofthrones #aryastarksequel #bestcastandcrew A post shared by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) on May 20, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

Apart from the storyline, the final season of Game of Thrones 8 has been receiving negative reviews. Right from the Starbucks cup, Jaime Lannister’s real hand appearing to the latest debacle of a plastic water bottle in the show, fans were spot on to pick the mistakes.