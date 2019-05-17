Game Of Thrones: Masaba Gupta releases her new GOT inspired merchandise

Darshana Devi May 17 2019, 5.43 pm May 17 2019, 5.43 pm

Game Of Thrones season 8 began with a bang on April 26 and has been driving fans nuts! Though this season has been termed ‘disappointing’ by many, some twists that it brought to us can definitely not be ignored. Now, the time has come when the show will bid us goodbye and it’s still hard to believe! Well, if you still can’t fathom how your life will be after the insanely popular series end on Monday, we’re here to make it a little easy for you. Nope, there’s no season 9. But the show will at least be in your cupboard!

Back in 2018, we were informed that Indian designer Masaba Gupta bagging the official license to create Game Of Thrones merchandise - apparel, home products and jewellery under her label – House of Masaba. After treating us with the first look of her merchandise in April, Masaba allowed us glimpses of the new additions in her GOT merchandise list on Friday. Black, white and red are solely the set of colours used for her collection which includes a variety of kaftans, kurtas, bustiers, jackets and others. We discovered that apart from a T-shirt that retails for Rs 2,500, everything else has a starting price of over Rs 10,000.

The first outfit shared by her on Thursday is a blazer set with the map of Westeros imprinted on it.

The second is a kaftan with prints of a bleeding sword.

The third is an Ivory kaftan paired with House of Stark neckpiece and The Lone Wolf Choker.

The fourth is an overcoat with Lannister sigil on it, combined with a lungi.

The last is a maxi dress with prints of a dragon head.

Speaking about her collections, Gupta said in an interview, “The jewellery comes embossed with motifs like the sigil storm, the seven kingdoms, a dragon caught in a flame and a flying raven, among others that exude an aged and raw feel.”

Get shopping already.