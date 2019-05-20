Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Review: Undercooked and predictable, ruined a spectacular show

Debanu Das May 20 2019, 10.39 am May 20 2019, 10.39 am

The final episode of Game of Thrones is the one which we were all waiting for. This is the episode that wraps up years of storytelling in a span of an hour and a half. It had its task cut out. Point out the new ruler of the realm and close any remaining plot holes. We got a ruler alright, but many may not agree with it. However, we must point out that the events in the final episode proved that the leaks on Reddit were genuine.

The war left King’s Landing in a charred mess. There’s hardly a person living. As Tyrion, Ser Davos and Jon go around inspecting the extent of the destruction, it becomes evident that Daenerys the Queen doesn’t really have a good ring to it. Who knows how many people she’ll kill again? The scene induces doubt on Dany’s leadership given her present state of mind. Tyrion’s discovery of Jamie and Cersei’s bodies make you tear up immediately. Though Cersei deserved to die, watching Tyrion, the man who’s probably the smartest and the kindest in the series, break down is a lot to take.

We also get a good look at how Daenerys has changed. She lives thinking that she’s God – a person who’s judge, jury and also an executioner. Her victory speech makes it clear that she wants to complete world domination. She later tells Jon that everyone who is not on her side has to die since they do not have a right to decide if they are right or wrong. Daenerys’ thought may be hard to fathom for some who’ve come to love her over the course of the series. That’s exactly why the chat between Jon and Tyrion becomes all the more important. There’s hardly a scene in episode six that doesn’t have a significance.

Tyrion’s fate is the one which keeps us holding our breath. He’s bold, he had the audacity to insult the queen in front of her people, conspired with Jon to have her murdered – he deserved death. However, during his judgment, he turned out to be the voice of reason. It was surprising to see a prisoner speaking freely in front of the lords and ladies and even giving them counsel. People wanted to judge him. Instead, he ended up voting for the new king! That’s some serious madness going on! How does a guy why is convicted of treason get a say in such matters? But then, this season has been known to be a mess so…

The scene of Drogon melting down the Iron Throne is symbolic. Daenerys always wanted to break the wheel and the Iron Throne was a symbol of how it all began. However, it is not clear why he carried off Daenerys’ body or did not attack Jon.

The fate of the rest of the characters seemed to be crowd-pleasing. After the five previous episodes, it really didn’t need the genius to figure out where the story was going and who’d finally end up as the king. Of course, many figured that Jon would reluctantly take over the realm, but then, Jon never wanted it, and there were also groups who believed he’d not take the role. Sansa only wants the North so she’s not on the list either. The only other options way Bran, since he’s one of the main characters and did just about nothing this season.

In a nutshell, season eight was the season we wanted, but not the one that we deserved. The Change.org petitions may want a remake, but we doubt that’ll go anywhere. Episode six carried out the theme of the rest of season eight: undercooked and underwhelming, with bits and parts worth cheering for. Thanks to the poor storytelling this season, a part of me is glad that the show has ended. I don’t think that I could bear it if this lacklustre performance carried on for another season. Somehow the makers of Game of Thrones managed to brutally put down what was otherwise an incredible journey.