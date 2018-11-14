Game Of Thrones' season 8: Winter is coming, this time in April

Here’s a good news for all the die-hard Game Of Thrones fans. Your favourite characters, John Snow, Khaleesi, Sansa, Arya Stark are to be back soon! You heard that right! After a long wait, the launch date of the eight season of this wildly followed Netflix show is out. Treating us with the big surprise, HBO on Tuesday announced the premiere date of the season, i.e, April 2019, with a promotional video.

The one minute and fifteen seconds long video features a timeline of the dramatic series. It’s a montage of some of the most memorable GOT moments which makes us miss the show more than ever! While the specific date of the launch is yet to be unveiled, it nevertheless gives us an indication of when we can expect the series to be back. Needless to say, we are left with goosebumps!

The show was earlier expected to return in 2018 until Sophie Turner and Liam Cunningham hinted at the delay.

Talking about the much-anticipated season 8, Cunningham earlier said in an interview, “(The episodes are) definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer. We’re filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”

So, just five months away from the beginning of the end! Excited much?