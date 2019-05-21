Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner calls the online petition to remake the latest season 'disrespectful'

Rushabh Dhruv May 21 2019, 3.00 pm May 21 2019, 3.00 pm

The finale episode of Game of Thrones 8 was a disappointment in many ways. Right from the cripple, Bran of Stark titled as the King of six kingdoms to Daenerys Targaryen getting killed by the love of her life Jon Snow, the last episode was a flop show. However, if you are living under a rock, a Change.org campaign has been started demanding the makers to remake the season. Initially, there were a few thousand signatures, but day-by-day the numbers are increasing. Now, post the final episode of GoT 8, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) has expressed that she was not at all surprised by fans' mixed reactions, but she's not that happy about the online petition.

In a post-finale interview with The New York Times, Turner spilled beans about GoT's ending episode and also stated how the online petition by fans is disrespectful. "All of these petitions and things like that -- I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season," said Turner, whose husband, Joe Jonas, also congratulated her on the series finale on social media. "Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

Further talking about her character on Game of Thrones, she said, "I loved it. It's the only place that she really, truly feels safe." "It's the place that she's the most capable of ruling. She would be a fair and loving ruler, and it’s what she’s been striving for this whole series: to go back home, to protect her home. And finally, she has that," she added.

