Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner talks about being 'mentally unwell', says 'I stopped having my period for a year'

Abhishek Singh May 20 2019, 4.46 pm May 20 2019, 4.46 pm

On May 19, the final episode of Game of Thrones was aired and one of the popular American television show’s great run came to an end. The actors over the years gained immense popularity and curated massive fan following around the globe. But did you know while shooting for the show, the actors went through a lot! Sophie Turner in a recent interview revealed that while she was doing well on the professional front, on the personal front she was mentally unwell and it was Joe Jonas’ who stuck with her and helped her deal with her situation.

In an interview to Sunday Times, Sophie revealed that she was only 13 years old when she started doing GOT and by the time she was 19, she needed to start going to therapy to deal with everything on her mind. Her biggest struggle she revealed was with her body image. “Suddenly, everyone’s metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that’s documented. My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I’ll just eat nuts today. I stopped having my period for a year that's when I decided to have therapy... I just think it's so important everyone should have a therapist, honestly," she said.

Jonas and Turner got married in Las Vegas in May this year and Sophie credits her husband for helping her deal with the trauma. Sophie started dating Jonas when she was going through this phase which she termed as being very mentally unwell. “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” she added.