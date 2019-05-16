Game of Thrones: Thousands of fans sign petition and demand remake of the final season of the show

Abhishek Singh May 16 2019, 5.08 pm May 16 2019, 5.08 pm

Season 8 of the hit American TV show Game of Thrones was one of the most anticipated events of the year. GOT as it’s known by its fan is almost finished as this week the makers aired the fifth episode of the final season and coming next week, we will see the final episode. While there are fans who are sad about missing their favourite show, a few others have urged the makers to remake season 8 of GOT as they are unhappy with it.

Reportedly, “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers,” is a change.org petition that has drawn more than 40,000 signatures and it’s only increasing. As the fifth episode of season 8 was out, fans took to social media and voiced their displeasure over the plot. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!” wrote Dylan D who started a petition addressed to HBO.

View this post on Instagram 3 more sleeps. #GameofThrones A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 11, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

While fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for season 8 of the show, this particular season has been under a lot of criticism. The third episode was called ‘too dark’ as the fans complained that the makers should have used some lights in it. In the fifth episode, fans have complained that Daenerys Targaryen’s character (Emilia Clarke) has undergone rapid change in the series and it’s too much to take in one go.

The final episode of Game of Thrones will air next week. We wonder if the makers will pay heed to the fan’s demands.