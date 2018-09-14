Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sonali Bendre has Bappa's blessings while away from home

Bollywood’s sweetheart Sonali Bendre is currently in the United States undergoing treatment for cancer. She was diagnosed with metastatic in July and has been seeking treatment against the dreaded disease ever since. Like a warrior, she is bracing this tough time with her family by her side. But Ganpati seems to have brought her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer back to India, leaving Sonali with just Bappa’s blessings.

Sonali, who has been quite active on social media sharing her journey battling cancer, took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards almighty for always having her back. With pictures of Ranveer and Goldie praying to Lord Ganesha, she shared that she is feeling blessed even though she is away from home.

Sonali seems to be in good spirits, at least that’s what we gather from her posts. News of the big C hitting her emerged as a huge shock to the industry who rallied around her and the family to help her cope with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, down in Mumbai, quite a few celebs have opted the eco-friendly route to celebrate this festival. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Juhi Chawla, Akshay Kumar and many others have held up the motto to save the environment and promote the eco-friendly way to celebrate this festival.

Hope you're celebrating a Green Ganesh Chaturthi 😍 pic.twitter.com/l1ZBKafFSP — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 13, 2018

🙏🏻 Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga ❤ #GaneshChaturthi @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/AQOLK7je7e — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 13, 2018