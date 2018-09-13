Ganesh Utsav 2018: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma welcome an eco-friendly Ganpati

The most awaited and loved festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is here and looks like our Bollywood celebs too are excited for the festivities. While other B-town celebs are bringing in the Ganesh idols at their respective place, the star cast of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are going the ecofriendly way to begin the celebrations.

Anushka recently took to Instagram to post an image in which we see her bring in the festival with her co-star Varun Dhawan. Going with the theme of their movie, the actress reveals that the Ganesh idol in the video is made from the eco-friendly material.

That’s the cutest Ganesh idol we have seen so far!

The film’s trailer received thumbs up from the audiences for his heartland feel but the internet is filled with the memes of Anushka. Talking about the viral memes, Anushka said, “It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale”.

View this post on Instagram Power nap during #SuiDhaagaPromotions.. Sab badiya hai 👏🏻 @varundvn A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Sep 11, 2018 at 3:34am PDT

Talking about the film, Mamta and Mauji aka Anushka and Varun are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The duo are seen travelling across the country promoting the film and is getting good response from the audiences. Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yashraj Films, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28 this year.